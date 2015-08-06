German stocks - Factors to watch on August 6

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1 percent higher

German sportswear company Adidas said it had engaged an investment bank to consider options for its golf business which is struggling as the sport loses popularity, particularly in its biggest market, the United States.

Separately, Adidas bought Runtastic from Axel Springer in a deal valuing the mobile fitness app maker at 220 million euros ($239 million), it said on Wednesday.

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The death of Johanna Maria Quandt, head of the family which has a 46.6 percent controlling stake in BMW, will not affect the family’s shareholding in the German carmaker, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom reported a 13.5 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by its U.S. operations.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The postal and logistics company cut its 2015 profit target on Thursday after taking a 100 million euro hit due to a series of strikes over its plans to expand its parcel division using workers on lower pay.

LANXESS

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The specialty chemicals group lifted its full-year earnings outlook for the second time and said it would split its synthetic rubber business off into a separate legal entity while it is still looking for a strategic partner.

MERCK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Merck KGaA posted 6 percent higher adjusted core earnings for the second quarter as the takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials outweighed a drop in revenue from its best-selling drug.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The reinsurer said it expected to earn at least 3 billion euros in net profit this year, compared with previous guidance of 2.5-3 billion euros, after results were stronger than expected in the second quarter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen’s entry-level electric car, the e-Golf SE, will be priced about $4,500 lower than VW’s current lowest-priced electric car, the company said on Wednesday.

BRENNTAG

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Brenntag, the world’s largest chemicals distributor, posted a 31.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped especially by growth in North America.

DUERR

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The company said it aimed to increase its operating profit by a double-digit million-euro amount as it reported quarterly results.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The airport operator reported quarterly results and affirmed its 2015 forecasts.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The cable company reported quarterly results and said it expected its core profit to rise by a medium to high single-digit percentage this year.

KION

No indication available

The forklift truck maker affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting Q2 results that were slightly below expectations.

KLOECKNER

Indicated 4.7 percent lower

The steel distributor said it would accelerate its restructuring programme and abandoned its goal of increasing 2015 core profit after a sharp drop in global steel prices wiped more than a third off its quarterly earnings.

METRO

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The retailer bought Singapore-based restaurant supplier Classic Fine Foods Group from private equity group EQT for $290 million, it said on Thursday as it reported a slowdown in same-store sales due to a shift in Easter.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The defence firm affirmed its forecast for a 2015 EBIT margin of about 5 percent as it reported first-half results.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum stuck to its full-year outlook for 1.08-1.12 billion euros in sales and 145-155 million in EBITDA after posting 555 million in sales and 84 million in EBITDA for the first half.

STADA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The drugmaker stuck to its full-year guidance after posting higher first-half sales, citing gains in central Europe and Asia.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The fragrance and flavour company said its core profit rose 38 percent in the first half, driven by Latin American demand for natural aromas and pet food ingredients that it strengthened with the 2014 acquisition of French Diana Group.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

TAG Immobilien reported a rise in second-quarter funds from operations and net profit.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The company affirmed its full-year guidance after reporting second-quarter results.

FREENET

Indicatedx 0.3 percent lower

The German mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on Wednesday said second-quarter profit rose thanks to an increase in its contract customer base. Results were in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll.

XING

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company reported first-half EBITDA of 17.7 million euros.

BAYWA

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The company reported a 35 percent drop in first-half EBIT and said it expected to see a positive performance in the second half of the year.

DEUTZ

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Engine manufacturer Deutz reported a 10 percent drop in first-half new orders and an 11 percent fall in sales, which it said was due to the advance production of engines because of new emissions standards. It stuck to its full-year forecast and said 2015 would be a year of transition.

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

No indication available

The real estate group said it was selling office property in Bonn for 24 million euros.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The real estate group said it expected to generate a total operating profit of at least 200 million euros in 2015 and 2016 and said it would provide more precise guidance in November.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The company said it now sees its adjusted 2015 EBIT coming in somewhat higher than the previously predicted 90 million euros.

SGL

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting its first-half loss narrowed.

Separately, it said Ferdinand Porsche Familien- Holding GmbH holds a 9.88 percent stake. A Porsche spokesman said the report was the result of internal restructuring of family assets to simplify ownership structures.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.1 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.3 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.7 pct. at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei plus 0.2 pct at Thursday’s close. Shanghai stocks minus 1 pct at 0615 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders rose much more than expected in June thanks to strong demand from abroad, the economy ministry said on Thursday, in a sign that output from this sector of Europe’s largest economy is likely to rise in the coming months.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS