German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The insurer said on Friday it expects an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros ($11.8 billion) this year - the top of its target range - after low damage claims helped boost earnings at its property and casualty business in the second quarter.
Separately, the insurer on Thursday said it was cutting the size of its management board to nine members as part of a broader executive reshuffle at the group.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The German utility on Thursday said it agreed a deal to sell its hydroelectric plants in Italy to ERG Group for around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
Bechtle affirmed its 2015 guidance for an increase in full-year revenues and earnings after reporting a 15.5 percent rise in second-quarter pretax profit.
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The maker of medical lenses and lasers is targeting a full-year EBIT margin of 13-15 percent.
Indicated 4 percent higher
Evotec said it agreed a cooperation with Sanofi on a diabetes therapy that includes potential milestones of more than 300 million euros and significant royalties for Evotec.
No indication available
The company is convening an extraordinary shareholder meeting to decide on a capital increase. The company said it plans to raise 240 million euros to finance an acquisition.
TOMORROW FOCUS - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts price target to 3.8 euros from 5.8 euros
WCM - Berenberg starts with “buy” rating, price target of 2.65 euros
Dow Jones minus 0.7 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.8 pct, Nasdaq minus 1.6 pct. at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei plus 0.3 pct at Friday’s close. Shanghai stocks plus 1.8 pct at 0616 GMT.
German June industrial output fell 1.4 pct m/m.
German exports fell by more than expected in June and industrial output declined too, rounding out an otherwise strong second quarter on a weak note and raising questions about the strength of the recovery in Europe’s largest economy.
