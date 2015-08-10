German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated up 1.1 percent

New plastics unit Covestro aims to push growth in coming years and is open to acquisitions in coating raw materials, division chief Patrick Thomas told Handelsblatt.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated up 0.5 percent

The head of Germany’s online retailer lobby told Tagesspiegel on Saturday customers are missing deliveries after a series of staff walkouts at the postal and logistics company.

K&S

Indicated up 0.4 percent

Germany’s chemical workers and miners union (IG BCE) said on Saturday it opposes Potash Corp of Saskatchewan’s takeover offer for the salt and fertilizer company.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated up 0.3 percent

The families of passengers killed in the Germanwings crash will take legal action against Lufthansa in the United States after rejecting the carrier’s compensation offer as inadequate, Bild am Sonntag said, citing the families’ lawyer.

Separately, Lufthansa and the union representing cabin crew said on Sunday they are confident they will reach an agreement in a protracted dispute over pay and pensions. Talks have been extended until Nov. 1.

RWE

Indicated up 0.2 percent

The company’s supervisory board will meet to decide on a number of measures that would trim its middle-management and cut back on its 100 or so local units, sources have said.

Separately, Forewind - a consortium of which RWE is a member - has scaled back by a third plans to build wind farms at Dogger Bank in Britain’s North Sea.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Indicated up 1.3 percent

Chief Executive Rolf Buch criticised past cost-cutting policies of the residential property company in Welt am Sonntag.

FRAPORT

Indicated flat

Greece is raising new demands in talks about a possible sale of 14 airports to the airport operator, Welt am Sonntag reported, without citing the source of the information.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated down 0.4 percent

The lubricants maker remains on lookout for acquisitions, Chief Executive Stefan Fuchs told Euro am Sonntag.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated up 0.4 percent

Rival fashion brand Bench will step up activities in the licensing business and faces longer-term changes, Bench boss Bruno Saelzer told Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Sunday.

OSRAM

Full Q3 report due. The lighting maker reported results on July 29 already, showing a 24 percent jump in core profit as its cost-cutting programme bit hard and the euro’s weakness flattered results.

EVOTEC

Indicated up 3.9 percent

Evotec said it was teaming up with French Sanofi and Austrian biotech firm Apeiron Biologics to develop a new type of immune system-boosting cancer medicine that could be given as tablets to fight both solid tumours and blood cancers. The group will support two years of research funding for Evotec and Apeiron and pay Evotec potentially more than 200 million euros ($219 million) if promising molecules are identified.

ZALANDO

Indicated down 0.2 percent

Renzo Rosso, the founder of Diesel, told Welt am Sonntag he will not allow discounts on the jeans brand in dealings with the online fashion retailer.

QSC

Indicated up 2.1 percent

QSC said its second quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1 percent to 10.6 million euros, which was better than expected.

SYZYGY

Indicated up 3.2 percent

WPP said it would make a 9.00 euro per share tender offer for the digital marketing firm, which has a market capitalization of 114 million euros.

DVB BANK

The bank said it will have to book an unexpected depreciation under IFRS of 36.4 million euros plus legal fees still to be determined after a final ruling of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

HAIKUI SEAFOOD

The company has made an offer to buy back as much as 1.03 million shares for 1.91 euros apiece.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Deutsche Wohnen - Goldman Sachs reinstates with “Sell” rating

RATIONAL - HSBC cuts to “Hold” from “Buy”

