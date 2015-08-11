German stocks - Factors to watch on August 11

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA

China allowed its yuan to fall to levels last seen in 2012, a shift that could provide a competitive boost to exports for the world’s second-largest economy.

GREECE

Greece and its international lenders were locked in marathon talks overnight to seal a multi-billion-euro bailout deal on Tuesday, racing against a countdown to European Central Bank debt repayments falling due in days.

DAIMLER

The union at a Daimler truck factory in Brazil threatened to strike over job cuts as labor tensions boiled over in a slumping market.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation could sue lenders including Deutsche Bank for making false statements in selling $840 million in mortgage bonds to a failed Texas bank.

LUFTHANSA

July traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

AAREAL

The lender affirmed its 2015 guidance for operating profit of 400-430 million euros ($439-472 million) after reporting second-quarter earnings that came in slightly above consensus.

JUNGHEINRICH

The company raised its 2015 guidance after reporting consensus-beating second-quarter results.

It also said it had agreed to buy warehousing and transportation technology maker Mias Group for an undisclosed price to expand its logistics business.

LEONI

The automotive supplier affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter sales and earnings.

CANCOM

Full Q2 results due. The company published preliminary figures on July 31, showing its quarterly sales rose 24.6 percent, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 17 percent.

JENOPTIK

The company published consensus-beating second-quarter sales and earnings and affirmed its 2015 guidance.

MANZ

The company affirmed guidance it issued in June, when it slashed its expectations for 2015 sales and earnings, as it slumped to a first-half operating loss.

BIOTEST

Q2 results due.

CEWE

The photofinisher affirmed its 2015 guidance as it reported it swung to a first-half profit from a year-earlier loss.

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

The real estate group reported its first-half funds from operations (FFO) rose by 17.5 percent and said it now saw 2015 FFO reaching 52 euros.

KOENIG & BAUER

The company affirmed its 2015 guidance for an EBIT margin of up to 2 percent after reporting first-half results.

TOM TAILOR

The company reported a 3.8 percent rise in first-half sales and affirmed its 2015 guidance.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

CELESIO - 0.83 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

TAG IMMOBILIEN - HSBC raises the stock to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 1.4 pct, S&P 500 plus 1.3 pct, Nasdaq plus 1.2 pct. at Monday’s close.

Nikkei minus 0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close. Shanghai stocks plus 0.8 pct at 0614 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July wholesale prices up 0.1 pct m/m.

ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 32.0 vs 29.7, Current Conditions seen at 64.4 vs 63.9.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

