German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher
No indication available for Porsche
Prosecutors have dropped a market manipulation probe against members of the supervisory board of sportscar maker Porsche AG, including Wolfgang Porsche and Ferdinand Piech, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said citing people close to the case. Porsche declined comment. Porsche AG is now owned by Volkswagen AG.
Indicated 0.2 percent up
Still expects 2015 sales of between 201 million and 204 million euros ($224-227 million), with EBIT between 177 million and 180 million euros. Aims to pay dividend of at least 1.35 euros per share for FY 2015.
No indication available
The group raised its FFO I forecast for 2015 and 2016.
Indicated 0.3 percent up
The group acquired a German solar park from GP Joule.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The group posted first quarter net profit of 3.2 million euros on sales of 118.7 million euros.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The group said second quarter adjusted operating profit declined 2.6 percent to 43.9 million euros on sales of 384.8 million.
Indicated 1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Q2 results due.
Indicated 3.1 percent up
The automotive supplier plans to grow 2015/16 sales and EBIT by a medium to high single-digit percentage.
No indication available
The group reported H1 EBIT of 16 million euros on sales of 780.4 million euros.
No indication available
The group posted a 36 percent rise in its second quarter pretax profit to 61 million euros.
No indication available
The group posted nine-months adjusted EBIT at 196 million euros and confirmed full year guidance.
SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG
No indication available
SKW said it expects revenues and EBITDA for the full year 2015 to be significantly below the previous year given a lacking revitalisation of the U.S. steel economy. SKW said it is currently evaluating whether and to which extent the announced capital increase can now be enacted.
ANALYSTS’ VIEW
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Citigroup cuts to “Neutral” from “Buy” and cuts price target to 17.3 from 17.5 eur
FREENET - Citigroup raises to “Neutral” from “Sell” and raises price target to 29 from 21 eur
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 minus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.2 pct. at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei minus 0.4 pct at Friday’s close. Shanghai stocks down 0.2 pct at 0618 GMT.
German Q2 flash GDP at +0.4 pct q/q, +1.6 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Kirsti Knolle)