German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher

No indication available for Porsche

Prosecutors have dropped a market manipulation probe against members of the supervisory board of sportscar maker Porsche AG, including Wolfgang Porsche and Ferdinand Piech, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said citing people close to the case. Porsche declined comment. Porsche AG is now owned by Volkswagen AG.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.2 percent up

Still expects 2015 sales of between 201 million and 204 million euros ($224-227 million), with EBIT between 177 million and 180 million euros. Aims to pay dividend of at least 1.35 euros per share for FY 2015.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The group raised its FFO I forecast for 2015 and 2016.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 0.3 percent up

The group acquired a German solar park from GP Joule.

GESCO

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group posted first quarter net profit of 3.2 million euros on sales of 118.7 million euros.

GFK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The group said second quarter adjusted operating profit declined 2.6 percent to 43.9 million euros on sales of 384.8 million.

TELE COLUMBUS

Indicated 1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Q2 results due.

HELLA

Indicated 3.1 percent up

The automotive supplier plans to grow 2015/16 sales and EBIT by a medium to high single-digit percentage.

BAUER

No indication available

The group reported H1 EBIT of 16 million euros on sales of 780.4 million euros.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

No indication available

The group posted a 36 percent rise in its second quarter pretax profit to 61 million euros.

MVV ENERGIE

No indication available

The group posted nine-months adjusted EBIT at 196 million euros and confirmed full year guidance.

SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG

No indication available

SKW said it expects revenues and EBITDA for the full year 2015 to be significantly below the previous year given a lacking revitalisation of the U.S. steel economy. SKW said it is currently evaluating whether and to which extent the announced capital increase can now be enacted.

ANALYSTS’ VIEW

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Citigroup cuts to “Neutral” from “Buy” and cuts price target to 17.3 from 17.5 eur

FREENET - Citigroup raises to “Neutral” from “Sell” and raises price target to 29 from 21 eur

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 minus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.2 pct. at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei minus 0.4 pct at Friday’s close. Shanghai stocks down 0.2 pct at 0618 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q2 flash GDP at +0.4 pct q/q, +1.6 pct y/y.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8972 euros)