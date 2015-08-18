German stocks - Factors to watch on August 18

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Deutsche Bank has reorganised its fixed-income unit to make it more accountable and efficient, the Financial Times reported, citing a memo to staff.
The industrial group and the operator of Berlin’s new airport (FBB) have both filed charges because of suspected fraud, FBB said on Monday.
U.S. safety regulators on Monday said they have directed the U.S. units of Volkswagen and air bag maker Takata Corp to provide information on the June rupture of a side air bag in a 2015 model VW Tiguan.
Wirecard’s Q2 earnings after tax rose to 32 million euros ($35 million) from 24 million euros a year earlier. The company stuck to its operating profit guidance for the full year, which it raised on July 16.
H1 net profit rose to 32 million euros from 28 million a year earlier.
The company said on Monday its negative operating cash flow will likely increase to 5-6 million euros for the year from 3 million as previously estimated because of effects of recent typhoons.
First-half preliminary revenue rose to about 123.7 million euros from 113.3 million a year earlier, the company said on Monday.
GESCO - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
RWE - SocGen guts to “sell” from “hold”
GEA - HSBY raises to “buy” from “hold”
Dow Jones plus 0.4 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.5 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.9 pct. at Monday’s close.
Nikkei minus 0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks minus 2.6 pct.
Time: 5:28 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
