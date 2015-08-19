German stocks - Factors to watch on August 19

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
German lawmakers are expected to vote overwhelmingly in favour of Greece’s third bailout on Wednesday, even though Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a dangerous rebellion in her own party ranks that suggests she cannot ask parliament to help Athens again.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The residential property manager saw operating profit, or funds from operations, more than double in the first half of the year to 264.3 million euros ($292 million), boosted by organic growth and acquisitions.
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
The German technology company has received several follow-up orders of around 10 million euros for equipment for automated assembly of consumer electronic devices, it said on Wednesday.
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
The company announced plans to expand its management board to three from currently two members, adding its supervisory board would pick a candidate for the newly added position.
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The online pet supply retailer posted a pretax profit of 3.6 million euros in the first half year.
GESCO - dividend 1.75 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEW
DRILLISCH - Jefferies starts with “Buy” and price target of 51 euros
UNITED INTERNET AG - Jefferies starts with “Buy” and price target of 57 euros
FREENET - Jefferies starts with “Hold” and price target of 31 euros
Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.3 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.6 pct. at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei minus 1.6 pct at Wednesday’s close. Shanghai stocks minus 0.1 pct at 0612 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
