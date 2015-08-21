German stocks - Factors to watch on August 21

FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA

Global stocks tumbled on Friday after a survey showed Chinese factories contracted at their fastest pace since the depth of the global financial crisis in 2009, sending investors scurrying to the safety of bonds and gold.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 3.1 pct lower

Europe’s largest carmaker on Thursday said that average utilization at its Chinese factories will fall as overall production capacity increases with the opening of new plants in the world’s largest car market.

Separately, two U.S. senators on Thursday called on Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp to immediately recall all vehicles containing the company’s air bags after U.S. safety regulators ordered VW and Takata to provide information.

In addition, South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc will supply Honda Motor Co Ltd and Porsche with in-car displays, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as the firm tries to grow its auto business to counter weak sales at its mainstay television and smartphone units.

METRO

Indicated 1.6 pct lower

Erich Kellerhals is looking for partners including private equity to win control over Media-Saturn, sources told Reuters. Metro said it had not received any offers for its MSH stake.

BVB

Indicated 1.2 pct lower

FY results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEW

LUFTHANSA - Goldman Sachs cuts to “sell” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -2.1 pct, Nasdaq -2.8 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -3 pct at Friday’s close.

Shanghai stocks -2.4 pct at 0609 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, fell to 9.9 heading into September from 10.1 a month ago -- the lowest reading since 9.7 in March.

German August Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.7 vs 51.8, services PMI seen at 53.9 vs 53.8.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

