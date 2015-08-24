German stocks - Factors to watch on August 24

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 3.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINESE MARKET

Chinese stocks dived more than 8 percent on Monday morning, with the Shanghai index giving up all its gains for the year on investor disappointment that Beijing held back expected policy support at the weekend after markets shed 11 percent last week.

BAYER

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

Plastics business Covestro, which is being spun off by Bayer, still has excess capacity that finance chief Frank Lutz said offers opportunities for growth, according to an interview in Boersen-Zeitung.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 3.8 percent lower

The autoparts and tyre maker, along with auto supplier Robert Bosch, is interested in working on open standards with mapping business HERE, which Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen’s premium division Audi agreed to buy earlier this month, the Automobilwoche magazine reported.

E.ON, RWE, ENBW

E.ON indicated 3.1 percent lower

RWE indicated 2.2 percent lower

No indication available for EnBW

Germany’s utilities have plans to shut down a total of 57 power plants, including gas- and coal-fired plants as well as hydroelectric plants, daily Bild reported, citing figures from regulator Bundesnetzagentur.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 3.5 percent lower

A probe by Deutsche Bank into questionable share trades involving its Moscow unit has prompted further enquiries into whether a senior staff member took bribes, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

Harry Hohmeister, chief executive of airline Swiss, could take up a leadership position at German owner Lufthansa and be replaced by a Lufthansa executive, Swiss paper NZZ am Sontag reported, citing several sources.

MERCK

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

The pharma firm has decided to close down Bangalore GeNei, a firm it had bought in 2009, the Economic Times reported.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The telecoms firm is making three of its call centres legally separate entities as part of a restructuring following the takeover of E-Plus.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

Germany’s Delivery Hero, the online food takeaway service, has ruled out a stock market listing for this year but could be ready by next year, its chief executive said in an interview.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HENKEL - Goldman Sachs raises to “neutral” from “sell”, cuts target price to 95.50 from 96.50 euros

FRAPORT - RBC raises to “outperform” from “sector perform”, lifts target price to 65 from 57 euros

NEMETSCHEK - Berenberg raises the stock to “buy” from “hold”, lifts its price target to 35 from 28.50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 3.1 pct, S&P 500 minus 3.2 pct, Nasdaq minus 3.5 pct. at Friday’s close.

Nikkei minus 4.6 pct at Monday’s close. Shanghai stocks minus 7.1 pct at 0607 GMT.

BERLIN AIRPORT

Management of Berlin’s new international airport on Friday denied its opening could be delayed by the insolvency of the German unit of an engineering contractor working on the project.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

