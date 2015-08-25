German stocks - Factors to watch on August 25

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA MARKETS

The leaders of Germany and France voiced confidence on Monday that China would take the necessary steps to stabilise its economy, playing down the impact of a recent plunge in Chinese stocks on the global economy.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Workers at a Daimler truck plant in Brazil, where the company has said it was cutting more jobs, have declared an open-ended strike.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The carmaker plans to develop a hybrid version or a mix of its MQB architecture and the PQ platform for emerging markets, The Economic Times reported, citing several sources.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus rival Boeing on Tuesday raised its forecast for China’s aircraft demand over the next 20 years despite a slowing economy and a tumbling stock market that have triggered a worldwide slide in equity and commodity prices.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

Morphosys and Immatics Biotechnologies have agreed to cooperate on generating new antibody-based therapeutics against multiple proprietary cancer antigens recognized by T cells. The two companies will pay each other milestones, but they did not disclose financial details.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - HSBC raises the stock to “buy” from “hold”

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - Citigroup starts the stock with a “neutral” rating and 12 euro target price. Berenberg starts with “buy”, 13.10 euro price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 3.6 pct, S&P 500 minus 3.9 pct, Nasdaq minus 3.8 pct. at Monday’s close.

Nikkei minus 4 pct at Tuesday’s close. Shanghai stocks minus 6.3 pct at 0606 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter, Germany’s Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Tuesday in a detailed breakdown of data.

August IFO index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 107.8 vs 108.0, current conditions seen unchanged at 113.9, expectations seen at 102.0 vs 102.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)