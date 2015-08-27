German stocks - Factors to watch on August 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Adidas is not seeing any slowdown of its business in China, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted CEO Herbert Hainer as saying. “We are not feeling any crisis in China,” he said.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in September is no longer the Newport Beach, California company’s base-case scenario.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW indicated 1.9 percent higher

Daimler indicated 2.6 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 2.9 percent higher

Ten of the world’s biggest automakers, including BMW, Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, were sued on Wednesday by U.S. consumers who claim they concealed the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning in more than 5 million vehicles equipped with keyless ignitions, leading to 13 deaths.

Separately, Volkswagen said on Wednesday it is considering exporting Russia-produced cars to other countries given the sharp drop in demand there.

BAYER

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

Widely-used pesticides made by Bayer CropScience and Syngenta pose a risk to bees, the European Union’s food safety watchdog said on Wednesday, reinforcing previous research that led to EU restrictions.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The healthcare group said it aimed to raise its 2015 dividend significantly as it expected to reach its 2017 target of 1.4-1.5 billion euros ($1.6-1.70 billion) net income this year already.

AIRBUS

Up 2.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

European planemaker Airbus is delaying the delivery of Russian carrier Transaero Airline’s first A380 superjumbo, an Airbus spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the recession-hit Russian economy dents travel demand in the region.

Separately, Philippine Airlines said on Thursday it was considering whether to purchase or lease eight Boeing 787 or Airbus A350 XWB planes.

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

Q2 results due.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Deutsche Annington indicated 1.7 percent higher

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 2.6 percent higher

Deutsche Annington aims to have a portfolio that is “balanced across Germany”, its Chief Executive Rolf Buch told Handelsblatt in an interview when asked whether he was interested in a merger with rival Deutsche Wohnen, which focuses on the market in and around Berlin.

FIELMANN

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The spectacles retailer said it was looking to open further outlets in northern Italy after adding one in Bolzano in July, it said as it published full Q2 results. It published preliminary figures on July 9, showing quarterly pretax profit rose 8 percent.

RTL

No indication available

The European broadcaster raised its full-year revenue outlook on Thursday and said it would pay an extraordinary interim dividend after a strong German TV business and digital growth lifted its second-quarter results above expectations.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 4.2 percent higher

The real estate firm raised its forecast for 2015 funds from operations after posting a 19 percent rise in FFO in the first half of the year.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MERCK - Berenberg raises the stock to “buy” from “hold”, cuts its price target to 100 from 111 euros.

THYSSENKRUPP - JP Morgan Cazenove starts with “overweight” rating, price target of 23.60 euros. Barclays raises to “equal weight” from “underweight”, lifts target price to 21 from 20 euros.

SALZGITTER - Barclays starts with “equal weight”, 30 euro price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 4.0 pct, S&P 500 plus 3.9 pct, Nasdaq plus 4.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei plus 1.1 pct at Thursday’s close, Shanghai stocks minus 0.1 pct at 0610 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July import prices -0.7 pct m/m, -1.7 pct y/y. Were seen -0.4 pct m/m, -1.4 pct y/y.

