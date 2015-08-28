German stocks - Factors to watch on August 28

FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MERCK

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Merck has placed 2.1 billion euros ($2.36 billion) in bonds as the final element in financing its takeover of U.S. life sciences company Sigma-Aldrich, it said late on Thursday.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Credit rating agency S&P downgraded RWE’s long-term corporate credit rating to BBB from BBB+, with a negative outlook, due to challenging market and political conditions.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

The carmaker plans to spend 4.5 billion rand ($343 million) to upgrade its factory in South Africa and improve its supplier base, it said on Thursday.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The biotech company aims to bring its own genome sequencing instrument onto the market toward the end of this year, chief executive Peer Schatz tells Handelsblatt newspaper.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS - HSBC raises to “buy” from “hold”

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE POSTBANK - 1.66 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.3 pct, S&P 500 +2.4 pct, Nasdaq +2.5 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +3.03 pct at Friday’s close, Shanghai stocks +3.06 pct 0612 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August preliminary inflation figures due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS