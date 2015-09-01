German stocks - Factors to watch on September 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

Bayer is pushing ahead with a listing of its Material Science division. “We are on track, I am not concerned about China,” the division’s chief, Patrick Thomas, told German daily Rheinische Post. An IPO is planned by mid 2016.

Stoxx Ltd said it had changed the composition of the EURO STOXX 50, including Fresenius and deleting RWE from the index.

Manz AG said it received an order for a production line for lithium-ion batteries with a sales volume of around 12 million euros. The agreement contains the option for additional production in the USA and China. The orders will impact revenues and earnings in the current fiscal year and in some cases in the coming year, Manz said.

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct.

German Aug manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 53.2

German Aug unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen down 2,000 seasonally adjusted, jobless rate seen at 6.4 percent.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Edward Taylor)