German stocks - Factors to watch on September 16

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1 pct higher

The sports wear maker said it will become official outfitter for the U.S. National Hockey League in a seven-year partnership.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 1 pct higher

Daimler indicated 1.1 pct higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 pct higher

Day two of the Frankfurt Auto Show

Separately, BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motors will sell fewer cars in 2015 than last year, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, echoing comments made recently by other luxury automakers hit by cooling demand in China, the world’s biggest car market.

In addition, The chief executive of Volkswagen’s Porsche unit, Matthias Mueller, said he was bidding to lead sports-car operations under a new structure at Volkswagen.

E.ON

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

The company would be forced cut more costs, including jobs, if the political environment deteriorates further, Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.

RWE

Indicated 1 pct higher

The city of Essen sees no majority for a sale of its stake in utility RWE, treasurer Lars Martin Klieve told German paper Rheinische Post in an interview published on Wednesday.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

The chipmaker is due to hold its capital markets day.

DEUTZ AG

Indicated 14.9 pct lower

The specialty diesel engines maker late on Tuesday said it would likely not make an operating profit this year as orders slowed, and that it was looking into restructuring measures.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - Equinet raises to “accumulate” from “neutral”

SAP - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

ZALANDO - Berenberg starts with “buy”

SMA SOLAR - Citigroup cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close. Shanghai stocks +1.7 pct at 0620 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

