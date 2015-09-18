German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0650 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a nod to concerns about a weak world economy, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Deutsche Bank will close its corporate banking services and securities departments in Russia, it said in a statement published on the website for its Russian business on Thursday.
Indicated 10.6 percent lower
The German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics expects a hit to full-year earnings from the failure of a supplier in China, it warned on Thursday.
The German container shipping group will announce plans to list its shares on the stock exchange in the next 10 days, Boersen Zeitung reported on Friday, citing sources.
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -1.96 pct at Friday’s close, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SIEMENS - Goldman Sachs cuts to “Neutral” from “Buy”
CONTINENTAL - Goldman Sachs raises to “Buy” from “Neutral”
ADIDAS - HSBC raises to “Buy” from “Hold”
E.ON - Investec raise to “Buy” from “Sell”
No economic data scheduled.
