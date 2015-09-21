German stocks - Factors to watch on September 21

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks
Indicated 9 percent lower
Volkswagen has ordered an external investigation after U.S. regulators found software the carmaker designed for diesel cars gave false emissions data, its CEO said on Sunday, adding he was “deeply sorry” for the violation of U.S. rules.
The comments came after U.S. and California environmental regulators on Friday accused Volkswagen of deliberately circumventing clean air rules on nearly 500,000 diesel cars and the company could face penalties of up to $18 billion.
Separately, the decline in Volkswagen’s group vehicle sales accelerated to 5.4 percent in August, from 3.7 percent in July, with the German carmaker citing tough markets in Latin America, Russia and China.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Bayer’s plastics division Covestro aims to raise about 2.5 billion euros in an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Friday, announcing what could become the largest stock market debut in Germany in almost 15 years.
Indicated 2 percent lower
Daimler signalled it may not be subject to the same violation of clean air rules on diesel cars in the United States as peer Volkswagen.
Indicated unchanged
Lufthansa’s Eurowings budget brand could cooperate with rivals such as easyJet to gain critical mass quickly, according to a magazine interview with the German carrier’s chief executive.
No indication available
The German real estate company is not convinced that a tie-up with smaller rival Deutsche Wohnen would be in the best interest of its shareholders, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1 percent lower
LEG Immobilien 11 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer LEG Immobilien that puts LEG’s equity value at 4.6 billion euros, as consolidation in the German real estate market intensifies.
Indicated 4.2 percent lower
The company late Friday said it no longer expects to achieve the guidance previously targeted for the current fiscal year.
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The company said it was forming a wiring systems joint venture with a unit of China’s BAIC, adding the move meant it now expected to post 2016 sales of 4.8 billion euros rather than 5 billion as previously forecast.
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it had agreed on Sunday to buy U.S. peer Atmel for about $4.6 billion, as the Anglo-German company seeks to expand its industrial product portfolio.
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
The fashion house trimmed its 2015 profit forecast, citing difficulties with delays in goods deliveries in connection with a new logistics warehouse as well as extremely poor market conditions in August.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
MUNICH RE - Jefferies raises to “hold”, raises target price to 156 euros
Dow Jones -1.7 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Friday’s close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
Germany’s biggest digital classifieds group Scout24, which is owned by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone as well as Deutsche Telekom, said its IPO would be worth up to 1.06 billion euros.
Separately, Mister Spex, Germany’s biggest online eye wear retailer, may either list on the stock exchange or sell a majority stake to an investor over the next three years, its chief executive told a German weekly.
Also, German ball bearings and automotive parts maker Schaeffler AG unveiled plans on Monday for a flotation on the Frankfurt stock exchange to raise funds to pay down debt.
German August producer prices 0.5 pct m/m, -1.7 pct y/y. Were seen -0.3 pct m/m, -1.5 pct y/y.
Also, Germany still aims to achieve a balanced budget this year and next despite ballooning costs for a record-breaking influx of refugees, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)