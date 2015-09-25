German stocks - Factors to watch on September 25

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.7 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Volkswagen’s supervisory board is expected to name a new chief executive to replace Martin Winterkorn, who resigned this week after the carmaker admitted it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute.
Separately, California said it was gearing up for “major enforcement action” against VW and expected a recall of cars not in compliance with emissions rules.
Also separately, at least 29 U.S. state attorneys general on Thursday initiated a multi-state investigation of Volkswagen over its representations to consumers over their diesel vehicles, according to a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan. As part of the probe, the group will send subpoenas to Volkswagen, she said.
Australia and India also said they would look into whether Volkswagen misled consumers over its emissions claims.
Deutsche Bank AG must face a U.S. government lawsuit seeking to recoup more than $190 million over an alleged tax fraud 15 years ago, after a federal judge on Thursday turned down the German’s bank’s request to dismiss the case.
Dozens of women urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to withdraw Bayer AG’s permanent contraceptive device, Essure, saying not enough is known about its potential to harm users.
Nike Inc’s first-quarter profits outpaced expectations as surprisingly steep China growth boosted the world’s largest sportswear maker, despite fears of a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy.
Merck and Pfizer signed an agreement with agilent technologies company Dako, to cooperate on the development of the investigational anti-PD-L1 antibody Avelumab.
The company kept its outlook for lower operating profit in its fiscal 2015/16 year due to the failure of a supplier in China.
HELLA - 0.77 eur/shr dividend proposed
STROEER - 1.3 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
EVONIK - HSBC raises to “buy” from “hold”
STROEER - Jefferies starts with “buy”
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday she expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough to boost employment.
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.8 pct.
Time: 5.14 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)