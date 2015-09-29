German stocks - Factors to watch on September 29

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1 percent higher
E.ON Russia, a unit of Germany’s biggest utility, expects no growth in power consumption and output in Russia next year as the country’s economic downturn worsens, its chief executive said on Monday.
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The German government should help RWE financially as the country’s largest utility grapples with Berlin’s decision to phase out nuclear power and push into renewable energy, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said.
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The supervisory board of Volkswagen’s Porsche business may name the sports-car maker’s production chief Oliver Blume as the division’s new chief executive this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Separately, a spokesman for VW’s commercial vehicles business said light commercial vehicles such as the Transporter and Caddy account for 1.8 million of the 11 million diesel cars affected by the carmaker’s emissions scandal.
No indication available
Airbus sales chief John Leahy, on whose watch the European planemaker has sold planes worth a trillion dollars, is set to remain in his post, pushing aside earlier talk of retirement, two people with knowledge of the decision said.
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Ruling due from Cologne court in case brought against ad-blocking start-up Eyeo by Axel Springer.
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
Cypress Semiconductor Corp has withdrawn its rival offer for Atmel Corp, which Dialog Semiconductor is seeking to buy.
Hornbach Holding indicated 0.5 percent lower
Hornbach Baumarkt indicated 1 percent lower
H1 results due.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
CONTINENTAL - Goldman Sachs adds to Conviction List
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG - HSBC raises to “hold” from “reduce”
ELRINGKLINGER AG - Kepler Cheuvreux raises to “hold” from “reduce”
PROSIEBENSAT 1 - Barclays raises to “equal weight” from “underweight”
RTL GROUP - Barclays cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight”
Dow Jones -1.9 pct, S&P 500 -2.6 pct, Nasdaq -3 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei -4.05 pct at Tuesday’s close, Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct.
German August import prices -1.5 pct m/m, -3.1 pct y/y, Statistics Office data shows
German preliminary September inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, flat y/y.
