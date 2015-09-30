German stocks - Factors to watch on September 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The executive committee of VW’s supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the appointment of U.S. law firm Jones Day to lead an external investigation, according to a source close to the board.

Separately, sportscar division Porsche’s supervisory board is expected to name production chief Oliver Blume as its new CEO on Wednesday, one person told Reuters.

Also, Funke Media group reported that German prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation into subsidiary Audi related to the emissions scandal.

And U.S. lawmakers have asked Volkswagen to turn over documents related to the emissions scandal, including records concerning the development of a software program intended to defeat regulatory emissions tests.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 2.5 percent higher

Daimler indicated 2.4 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 2.9 percent higher

China has decided to halve sales tax on small cars from Thursday, boosting local auto shares, as the government tries to revive growth in the world’s largest car market.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

Talks with union Verdi due to resume for around 30,000 staff over a pension scheme.

RWE

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

Credit Day due in London.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Siemens rival General Electric Co said it expects its software revenue to roughly triple to $15 billion by 2020 as it reaps significant gains from its digital operations.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The food-processing technology maker warned that it no longer expected moderate organic growth in 2015 due to a slowdown in emerging markets including China, but affirmed its earnings forecast.

METRO

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The retailer is eyeing takeovers and partnerships around the world, Handelsblatt daily quoted Chief Executive Olaf Koch as saying. He added the company had sufficient financial means for acquisitions following the sale of Kaufhof.

Separately, thousands of employees of Metro’s Real hypermarkets are due to protest on Wednesday against the company’s decision to exit collective wage bargaining agreements.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 1 percent higher

Dialog said it had changed its merger agreement with Atmel so that it requires only a simple majority vote by shareholders to issue new American Depositary Shares.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated unchanged

Pfeiffer CEO Manfred Bender said he was surprised by rival Busch’s move to take a 15 percent stake in the company, he told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview. He also said there were no plans for a cooperation between the two companies.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

Q2 results and capital markets day due.

IPO

Books are due to close on the IPO of Scout24. Sources said on Tuesday it had narrowed the price range to 29.50-31 euros per share.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - DZ Bank raises to “buy” from “hold”, raises target price to 14 euros from 13.50 euros

MERCK - SocGen starts with “hold” rating, target price 83 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +2.7 pct at Friday, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 0628 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August retail sales -0.4 pct m/m in real terms, +2.5 pct y/y.

German September jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen -5,000, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.4 pct.

Seasonally adjusted ILO employment is up 49,000 in August.

German August engineering orders due to VDMA trade group at 0800 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

