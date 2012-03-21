German stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Peer Oracle Corp beat Wall Street’s earnings estimates as new software sales came in at the high end of the company’s forecast, offsetting a sharp drop in hardware revenue.

BILFINFGER BERGER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Final 2011 results. The German construction company said last month it would pay shareholders a special dividend of 0.90 euros per share to pass on to shareholders capital gains from the sale of its Australian business.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Final 2011 results. The German automotive parts and defence group said last month its 2011 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 19 percent to 354 million euros ($468 million).

BRENNTAG

No indicated

The German chemicals distributor proposes a slightly higher-than-expected 2011 dividend of 2.00 euros per share. I added it sees growth in all of its relevant earnings figures for 2012.

SOLAR HYBRID

Trading 55.7 percent lower in earlt Frankfurt trading

The German solar project developer said it will open insolvency proceedings with a German court.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

DOUGLAS - 1.10 euros/shr dividend proposed

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Harro ten Wolde)