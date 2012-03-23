German stocks - Factors to watch on March 23

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Europe’s car industry needs no help from Brussels to close factories, Volkswagen’s marketing boss said on Thursday, taking issue with Fiat chief Sergio Marchionne’s call for European Union intervention.

Separately, General Motors’ Opel managers will present a business plan next Wednesday that likely will involve reducing capacity by some 30 percent through the closure of two car plants in Europe, sources said.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The software maker can imagine making acquisition to speed up or force entry into new markets, supervisory board head Hasso Plattner told Reuters TV in an interview on Thursday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

A joint venture between Siemens and Florida-based financial firm First Capital was sued over its cancellation of an initial public offering for a security alarm servicing company, in a lawsuit filed in New York.

EADS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The German government will increase its stake in the aerospace group to 12 percent, buying an additional 4.5 percent from a consortium to add to the 7.5 percent it has agreed to buy from Daimler, FTD reported.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German cable TV company is interested in taking over smaller rival Telecolumbus, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, not saying where it obtained the information.

According to the report, Kabel Deutschland is examining the group’s accounts.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German agricultural, building material and energy conglomerate is working on a takeover in the crop trading business, the company’s Chief Executive Klaus Josef Lutz told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Friday’s close.

