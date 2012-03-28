German stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

K+S

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Russian fertiliser company EuroChem [ MCCHL.UL ] shifted its stakeholdings in German potash miner K+S within the EuroChem group, K+S said on Tuesday.

EADS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower in Frankfurt

The world’s two largest planemakers laid out forecasts for Latin America on Tuesday, where they see a market for 100 new commercial planes or more yearly for the next two decades as consumer spending expands with economic growth above the global average.

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The German real estate company said it expects to break even i n 2012 and record a substantial consolidated net profit in 2013 after posting a 2011 net loss of 126 million euros.

DRILLISH

Indicated unchanged.

The company said it would issue 125 million euros worth senior bonds exchangeable into Freenet shares.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 6.7 percent lower

Praktiker’s 2011 net loss was 554.7 million euros ($739 million), it said on Tuesday. The Reuters poll average for the 2011 net loss after minorities was 369 million euros. The company is due to publish detailed results on Thursday.

PFLEIDERER

Indicated 44.4 percent lower

The company is preparing to file for insolvency, it said on Tuesday.

NORMA GROUP

Indicat ion not available

The German technology company said it expects 2012 sales to grow between 3-6 percent from last year, while sales growth is expected to accelerate further next year. Operating margin is expected to be at least equal to 2010 and 2011, when it reached 17.4 percent and 17.7 percent respectively.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March inflation due at 1230 GMT. Prices seen up 0.3 percent m/m compared to a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month. On an annual basis prices are expected to rise 2.2 percent, from a 2.3 percent rise in February.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS