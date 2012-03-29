German stocks - Factors to watch on March 29

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1 percent lower

The German carmaker said that output at its Mexican plants would likely rise 20 percent in 2012 compared with 2011.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

The builder slashed its 2012 earnings outlook, the second guidance cut in as many months, after its Australian subsidiary Leighton warned of slow progress at its two biggest projects.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German real estate company said is aiming for Recurring Funds from Operations, excluding disposals of 55 million euros, up from 47.5 million euros in 2011.

ELRING K LINGER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German automotive supplier said it expects sales to increase 5-7 percent in 2012, while operating profit, excluding special items, will come in at between 145-150 million euros.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 3.8 percent lower

Germany’s biggest solar more than halved its dividend and posted profits below expectations for 2011, considered the worst year for the industry, as collapsing solar equipment prices have driven some peers out of business.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

Final Q4 results. The German home improvement chain said on Tuesday it had posted a 2011 net loss of 554.7 million euros ($737.1 million), much bigger than an anticipated 369 million by analysts.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The German real estate company said it expects rents to increase about 10 percent this year, while operating profit is expected to rise 5-10 percent from the previous year.

GRAMMER

Indicated 1 percent higher

The German automotive supplier proposed to pay dividend of 0.40 euros per share, its first dividend since 2008. Grammer expects a positive development of revenues and earnings in 2012.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Thursday’s closes

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MAN - Berenberg has cut the stock to ‘sell’ from ‘hold’.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March unemployment due at 0755 GMT. Seen down 10,000. Unemployment rate seen stable at 6.8 percent.

($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)