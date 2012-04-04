German stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
A $740 million portfolio of performing loans held by failed Eurohypo AG on U.S. properties has attracted more than 100 prospective buyers, several sources said on Tuesday.
The chief executive of DHL Express, a division of Europe’s biggest mail and express delivery group Deutsche Post DHL, is not interested in making any takeovers at the moment, he told a German newspaper.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company plans to outsource the testing of new drugs on humans in the first of three phases needed for regulatory approval, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing sources at the company.
Lufthansa indicated 0.7 percent lower
Fraport indicated 0.9 percent lower
A German court in Leipzig is due to decide whether to uphold a ban on night flights at Frankfurt airport.
Porsche indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower
Porsche said late on Tuesday it sold 2,460 vehicles in the U.S. in March, down 5 percent from a year earlier.
Volkswagen’s Audi unit said its March U.S. sales rose 18 percent to 11,585 vehicles.
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The premium carmaker said March U.S. sales rose 13 percent to 29,806 vehicles.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The carmaker’s Mercedes-Benz USA unit said March sales rose 7.7 percent to 23,134 vehicles
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange operators said it would pursue alliances with peers rather than takeovers the size of the failed tie-up with NYSE Euronext.
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.4 percent lower
Sky Deutschland indicated 0.1 percent higher
KF 15, a company run by Dieter Hahn, a former associate of late media mogul Leo Kirch, will not bid for the rights to broadcast Bundesliga soccer matches, the Handelsblatt newspaper cited Hahn as saying.
Indicated 15.7 percent higher
Dutch technology firm TKH Group said it will make a voluntary offer to acquire the outstanding shares in the Frankfurt-listed company for 161 million euros ($214.7 million).
DAIMLER - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -2.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - UBS has downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “buy”
The European Central Bank will hold interest rates at a record low of 1 percent on Wednesday and resist German pressure to flag an exit from its crisis-fighting mode as the euro zone recovery looks increasingly fragile and concerns grow about Spain.
March services PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 51.8. February industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 1.2 percent m/m.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Repporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)