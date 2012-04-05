German stocks - Factors to watch on April 5

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN, BMW

Daimler indicated 4.3 percent lower (ex-dividend)

Volkswagen indicated 0.7 percent higher

BMW indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German carmakers are against any sort of European Union intervention that would help companies shut down excess automotive factories, carmakers’ lobby group ACEA president Sergio Marchionne said. The Fiat CEO also said European new car sales will decline for the fifth year in a row.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Nike Inc beat its rival Reebok International, owned by Adidas, in court on Wednesday in a legal pile-up over the use of popular National Football League quarterback Tim Tebow’s name and number on shirts of his new team, the New York Jets.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The consumer goods group’s cosmetics division is winning market share in Europe, Hans van Bylen, head of the division, told Handelsblatt.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German airline, partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 1.1 percent in March, although it was able to fly with fuller planes in the month.

TRADING EX-DIVIDEND

DAIMLER - 2.20 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 1 pct, S&P 500 down 1 pct, Nasdaq down 1.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei down 0.5 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

February industrial out due at 1000 GMT. Seen down 0.5 percent m/m, compared to a 1.6 percent rise in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)