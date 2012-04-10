German stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

German sportswear group Adidas plans to slash the number of products it offers by a quarter to improve its profitability, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told a newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Deutsche Bank denied a report in German weekly magazine Der Spiegel that it plans to cut thousands of jobs.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Siemens may float its light bulb unit Osram on the stock exchange in the European autumn, depending on how the market for light-emitting diodes (LED) develops, the German engineering conglomerate’s finance chief told a newspaper.

Separately, Siemens was unsuccessful in bidding for a tender to build the first offshore wind farm in France.

In addition, Indian power equipment maker TD Power Systems said it signed a long-term license agreement with Siemens.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

Car maker Audi has won the backing from parent Volkswagen to build a new plant in Mexico, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing no sources.

PORSCHE

Porsche indicated 0.6 percent lower

Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the creator of Porsche’s 911 sports car, has died at age 76, Porsche said on Thursday.

EADS

Indicated 1 percent lower in Frankfurt

Boeing overtook Airbus in deliveries in the first quarter, setting itself on course to recapture the coveted number one spot in annual aircraft production for the first time since 2002, company data showed this week.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Praktiker Chief Executive Thomas Fox told German paper Handelsblatt that selling the company’s eastern European operations would be extremely difficult. He added he expects a pretax return of at least one percent in two years and that sales in the first quarter in Germany showed an upward trend.

SIXT

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Sixt Finance Chief zu Putlitz said it will be “difficult” to earn more this year than in the rental car company’s record year 2011, according to German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.0 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

SCHLECKER

Private equity firm Penta Investments has made an offer for German insolvent drug store chain Schlecker.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February exports rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent for the second monthly gain in a row. Imports increased by 3.9 percent, narrowing the trade surplus to 13.6 billion euros ($17.8 billion) from a revised 15.1 billion in January and matching the consensus forecast.

