German stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German services trade union Verdi on Sunday called for fresh warning strikes by about 6,000 Deutsche Telekom workers on Monday in a bid to boost wages.
Related news
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse expects derivatives market volatility to resume in the coming months, providing a fillip to the Frankfurt stock exchange operator’s revenue, its chief financial officer said in a newspaper interview.
Related news
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company wants to complete the sale of its gas distribution network Open Grid Europe within the next four weeks, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources.
Related news
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
British Airways owner IAG secured EU regulatory approval on Friday to buy Lufthansa’s British regional airline bmi after offering to give up 14 daily runway slots at London’s Heathrow airport, Europe’s busiest airport.
Separately, Der Spiegel magazine reports that a former passenger has launched a criminal complaint against Lufthansa managers over a change in the value of frequent flier miles, which the magazine said could force the airline to make billions of euros in provisions if the passenger is proved correct. The airline believes its provisioning is sufficient the magazine said.
Related news
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Allianz’s business and industrial insurance unit, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, aims to increase the premiums it earns in emerging market countries to around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the next three to five years from around 600 million currently, Axel Theis, Chief Executive Officer of AGCS, told the Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Monday.
Related news
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The Frankfurt airport operator said March passenger traffic rose 4.1 percent, while cargo fell 10.9 percent.
Related news
HENKEL - proposed dividend 0.80 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BASF - HSBC has raised the stock to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’.
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Friday’s close.
Nikkei -1.7 pct at Monday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)