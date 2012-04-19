German stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

VW’s Audi division said it agreed to buy Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, adding a 12th brand to the German auto maker’s portfolio of passenger cars, trucks and ultra-luxury vehicles.

Audi also said it plans to build a factory in Mexico to help foster growth of the German automotive group in North America. Mexico’s Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said the investment would be worth some $2 billion.

Separately, Volkswagen’s supervisory board has approved plans to build a new factory in western China.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Allianz said it called a 2 billion euro subordinated bond.

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent higher

German services union Verdi will call for a walkout by bank employees at the end of this month amid a wage dispute, Verdi negotiator Beate Mensch told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared Bayer HealthCare’s Contour Next EZ, a new blood glucose monitoring system, for use in the United States, the company said.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Lufthansa has agreed a new pension deal for loss-making airline bmi ahead of its sale that will see the German airline contribute 84 million pounds ($133.8 million) and relinquish further responsibility for payments.

Separately, the supervisory board of Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines is due to meet on Thursday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Gabriele Sons is to be named personnel chief at ThyssenKrupp, becoming the company’s first female management board member, Financial Times Deutschland and Capital.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The carbon specialist said it successfully placed convertible notes worth 240 million euros, with the initial conversion price set at 44.1022 euros, a premium of 30 percent above the reference price of 33.9248 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Thursday’s close.

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

VOLKSWAGEN - 3.06 euros dividend per preference share proposed.

RWE - 2 euros/share dividend proposed.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)