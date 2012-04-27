German stocks - Factors to watch on April 27

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse AG’s first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes fell 19 percent to 260 million euros ($344 million), hit by a charge for the failed takeover of NYSE Euronext.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Barclays and Deutsche Bank on Thursday won a fierce bidding war for a portfolio of toxic assets the US government acquired in the 2008 bailout of insurance giant AIG.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German automotive group reported a surprise increase in first-quarter operating profit on Friday, in part thanks to stronger-than-expected earnings at its financial services business.

BASF

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The world’s largest chemicals maker reported better-than-expected first-quarter operating earnings, boosted by its oil and gas division and on higher sales of liquid chemicals.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany’s biggest carrier is planning to launch a new low-cost airline dubbed “Direct 4 You”, which will include Germanwings, Bild Zeitung reported.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.7 percent lower

Rhoen Klinikum indicated 1.4 percent lower

Fresenius chief executive said Rhoen Klinikum’s management is unlikely to have any rival offers to consider, leaving it little choice but to endorse Fresenius’ bid with a more than 50 percent premium.

SOFTWARE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany’s second-largest software company kept its 2012 sales outlook after reporting first-quarter operating profit of 54.8 million euros ($72.50 million), which was in-line with expectations.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The German automotive parts and defence group kept its 2012 outlook, although its first-quarter operating profit missed expectations.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Friday‘s.

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

BAYER - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

BASF - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

CONTINENTAL - 1.50 eur/shr proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr

EnBW - 0.85 eur/shr

MUNICH Re - 6.25 eur/shr

GERRESHEIMER - 0.60 eur/shr

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer morale dipped slightly heading into May, the GfK market research group said on Friday, as high petrol prices dampened households’ willingness to spend.

March import prices rose 0.7 pct m/m and by 3.1 percent y/y. Economists had expected a 0.9 percent rise m/m and a 3.4 percent increase y/y.

EURO ZONE

Standard & Poor’s on Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus from A , a two-notch downgrade, citing its expectation the government’s budget deficit will deteriorate even more than previously thought due to economic contraction.

Dutch political parties reached a deal on a 2013 budget on Thursday, averting crisis and enabling a country that has championed euro fiscal discipline to meet a European Union deadline set for Monday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Writing by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Dinkloh)