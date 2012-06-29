German stocks - Factors to watch on June 29

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to take emergency action to bring down Italy’s and Spain’s spiralling borrowing costs and to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks by the end of this year, a first step towards a European banking union.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.9 percent higher

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 1.1 percent higher

German group Fresenius looks likely to fail in its 3.1 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bid to take over hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum, sources close to the transaction said on Thursday.

RWE

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

RWE has asked a German court to rule the country’s EU carbon dioxide allowence auctions between 2008 and 2012 illegal, a move that could force the nation’s carbon registry to hand German firms around 200 million carbon allowances, a lawyer representing RWE said Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen said Basel III capital rules needed to be implemented with caution or risk more disruptions to the economy such as Commerzbank’s shock withdrawal from shipping finance.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Peer Nike Inc missed quarterly profit estimates for the first time in at least two years as higher spending and increased costs of materials used in its shoes and T-shirts hurt margins, while demand eased in international markets.

Separately, Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer - when asked whether the group could make an acquisition to fill the sales gap between it and sector leader Nike - told German business daily Handelsblatt: “Yes, we could do that theoretically. But that is not my goal.”

E.ON

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The EU’s second-highest court is to rule on E.ON’s and Gazprom’s challenge to a 553 million euro EU antitrust fine for illegal market sharing.

DAIMLER

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

German luxury carmaker Daimler said on Friday its Japanese truck unit Mitsubishi Fuso has reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nissan Motor on the mutual supply of light-duty trucks in Japan.

BMW

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

BMW and Toyota hold joint press conference in Munich from 1030 GMT.

EADS

Indicated 1.8 percent higher in Frankfurt

German unlisted optical technology group Carl Zeiss AG is in talks to sell its defence business to EADS’s Cassidian unit, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing industry sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales fell unexpectedly in May on a monthly basis, dropping 0.3 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Friday, dampening hopes that private consumption will support growth in Europe’s largest economy this year.

BERTELSMANN

Europe’s largest media company is planning to double sales in emerging countries - such as China, India and Brazil - in the next years, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Chief Executive Thomas Rabe as saying.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

Luxembourg’s central bank governor, Yves Mersch, who is regarded as a hardliner on inflation, is to be appointed to the European Central Bank’s powerful Executive Board, two euro zone sources said on Thursday.

