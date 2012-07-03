German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher
German auto makers are demanding that the European Commission apply the same CO2 emissions standards to the premium car segment that are used to calculate emissions for the mass market segment, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a VDA car industry association document.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Moody’s said it has affirmed Linde’s A3 ratings and Prime-2 (P-2) senior debt ratings with a stable outlook following its definitive agreement on buying Lincare Holdings Inc.
Fresenius indicated 0.2 percent higher
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 0.1 percent higher
Fresenius could get another chance to take over German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum, because interloper Asklepios - which scuppered the deal last week - is ready to talk.
K+S indicated 0.1 percent higher
K+S said EuroChem’s acquisition of K+S Nitrogen has been completed.
VDIK and KBA are due to publish the figures of new car registrations for the month of June.
Dow Jones down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 up 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.55 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei up 0.62 pct at 0517 GMT.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Jonathan Gould)