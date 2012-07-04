FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on July 4
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 4, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 4 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

Bayer CropScience signed an agreement to purchase AgraQuest, Inc. for a purchase price of $425 million plus milestone payments.

BMW VOLKSWAGEN PORSCHE, DAIMLER

BMW Group U.S. June sales 27,720 vehicles, up 3.2 percent from the 26,865 vehicles vs June 2011. BMW brand sales increased 0.4 percent in June. Porsche North America sales up 18 percent in June. Volkswagen said sales rose 34.2 percent in June. Mercedes-Benz

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

The European Central Bank reacted to growing concerns about the risks being embedded in its balance sheet on Tuesday by setting a limit on the amount of state-backed bank bonds that banks can use as collateral in ECB lending operations.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones finished up 0.56 pct, S&P 500 up 0.62 pct, Nasdaq up 0.84 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei up 0.49 pct at 0529 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Analysts forecast Markit’s June services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) at 50.3, from 51.8 in May.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christiaan Hetzner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
