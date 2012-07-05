German stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE

VW indicated up 2.3 pct, Porsche up 7.8 pct

Volkswagen aims to wrap up its long-awaited purchase of sports-car maker Porsche on Aug. 1, two years before a planned target date to complete the deal free of tax.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated down 2.8 pct

The drugmaker said Erbitux, one of its most important drugs, failed to aid patients with advanced gastric cancer in a late-stage trial.

BAYER

Indicated down 0.4 pct

India has put in place a $5.4 billion policy to provide free medicine to its people, a decision that could change the lives of hundreds of millions, but a ban on branded drugs stands to cut Big Pharma out of the windfall.

RWE

Indicated down 0.3 pct

A German court on Wednesday ruled that RWE could sue the Federal state of Hesse for forcing the company to shut down one of its nuclear plants, increasing the chances for financial compensation

AIR BERLIN

Indicated down 0.6 pct

The CEO of Abu Dhabi-based shareholder Etihad Airways, James Hogan, told FAZ he was in talks over a codeshare deal with Air France-KLM and that it could be the basis for further talks.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated up 14.7 pct

The struggling German DIY chain and its major investors struck a compromise late on Wednesday in a last-ditch attempt to stave off bankruptcy.

PUMA

Indicated unchanged

Puma sees clothing linked with motorsport teams as a way to skirt the challenges in the saturated Chinese market, CEO Franz Koch told Reuters in Dortmund on Wednesday.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

Fielmann

Bijou Brigitte

Hornbach Baumarkt

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei down 0.4 pct at 0508 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Consensus month-on-month forecast is for German industrial orders for the month of May is unchanged. Forecast range between -2.5 percent and +1.3 percent in a Reuters poll of 37 economists

