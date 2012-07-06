German stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

French nuclear-reactor maker Areva said on Thursday its consortium with Siemens had won a partial arbitration ruling against Finnish utility TVO in a dispute over delays and cost overruns at the Olkiluoto 3 reactor.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany’s No.2 utility is seeking tentative bids for its long-distance gas network operator Net4Gas by July 22, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

EADS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower in Frankfurt

The group is aiming for an operating margin of 10 percent by 2015 and a further increase is possible by 2020, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing statements Chief Executive Thomas Enders made at an event in Munich.

BRENNTAG

No indication available

Financial investor BC Partners has started the placement of 6.9 million shares in German chemicals distributor Brenntag, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 5.0 percent in June.

WMF

Up 23 percent in Frankfurt trade

Buyout firm KKR plans to take over German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros.

AUDI

Indication not available

The Volkswagen unit’s head Rupert Stadler sees a good chance the group will sell significantly more than 130,000 vehicles in the United States in 2012, adding it could even be closer to 140,000, he told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.04 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial output for May due 1000 GMT. Seen at 0.1 pct in a Reuters poll.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

