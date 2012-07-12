German stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

CEO Reithofer told daily Handelsblatt BMW remained on track to achieve record high vehicle sales in 2012, driven by demand from China and despite weakness in its European business.

Related news

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Europe’s largest sugar refiner said it expected stable prices for sugar inside the European Union in coming months and repeated its forecast of a substantial rise in operating earnings to more than 800 million euros in its current fiscal year.

Related news

CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

BASF indicated 0.2 pct lower

The association of German chemical makers VCI is due at 0900 GMT to publish first half revenue and output figures and its 2012 outlook.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Wholesale price index for June -1.1 pct m/m, +1.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8164 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)