German stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Europe’s largest automotive group sold 1.3 million cars in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first half of the year, up 17.5 percent from a year earlier.
General Motors Co pushed aside another chief executive at Opel as it moves to reverse 12 years of losses in Europe.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The reinsurer said global damages in the first half amounted to about $26 billion.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing, left a rain-swept Farnborough Airshow with the U.S. rival winning 50 percent more firm orders than Airbus, including a $14.7 billion bulk buy from United Continental.
Dow Jones -0.25 pct, S&P 500 -0.50 pct, Nasdaq -0.75 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +0.23 pct at 0527 GMT.