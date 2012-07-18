FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on July 18
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 18, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The insurer holds its annual Capital Markets Day.

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

General Motors’ Cadillac brand on Wednesday launched one of its most crucial marketing campaigns since the automaker emerged from bankruptcy as it takes aim at BMW’s 3-series in the heart of the U.S. luxury car market with its new ATS sedan.

RWE, E.ON

RWE indicated 0.2 percent higher

E.ON indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany may need to adjust its energy efficiency targets but remains committed to the “green revolution” it outlined last year, Peter Altmaier, the country’s environment minister said on Tuesday.

PUMA

Indicated 5.8 percent lower

German sportswear maker Puma warned on 2012 profit on Wednesday, saying first half net profit had dropped 13 percent. The group said it now expected sales in 2012 to rise by around 3-7 percent, compared to a previous forecast for an increase of near 10 percent.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The fashion retailer said it struck a deal with Adler Modemaerkte under which it will manage the textile retailer’s children’s fashion business in the future.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.

RESEARCH ALERTS

MAN - Barclays cuts its price target on the stock to 65 euros from 70 euros, with an underweight rating, and maintains its negative view on European trucks.

KLOECKNER & CO - HSBC cuts the stock to “neutral” from “overweight” and lowers its price target to 8.40 euros from 14.00 euros.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
