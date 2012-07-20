German stocks - Factors to watch on July 20

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
A group of banks being investigated in an interest-rate rigging scandal -- including Deutsche Bank -- are looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators rather than face a Barclays-style backlash by going it alone, people familiar with the banks’ thinking said.
Related news
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Exiting Formula One by the end of the year is not on the cards, Mercedes motorsport vice-president Norbert Haug told Die Welt in an interview, adding Mercedes was in “constructive talks” regarding the extension of its ‘Concorde Agreement’, which governs the commercial side of the sport and expires this year.
Related news
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The company said Chief Executive Bernhard Schreier was to leave the company by the end of 2012 and would be succeeded by Gerold Linzbach.
Related news
SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Friday’s close.
German June producer prices -0.4 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for -0.2 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)