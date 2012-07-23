German stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. prosecutors and European regulators are close to arresting individual traders and charging them with colluding to manipulate global benchmark interest rates, according to people familiar with a sweeping investigation into the rate-rigging scandal.

Separately, banks involved in the interest rate-rigging scandal would have to set aside provisions to cover potential damages stemming from ongoing investigations, the head of Germany’s financial regulator BaFin said in an interview with Der Spiegel.

Related news

BAYER

Boehringer Ingelheim, a family-owned rival to Bayer and Germany’s No.2 drug maker, is feeling the heat from the euro zone crisis, Chief Executive Andreas Barner told the Saturday edition of Berliner Zeitung.

Related news

FRESENIUS

Fresenius SE brushed aside difficulties acquiring Rhoen-Klinikum instead agreeing on Friday to buy blood collection equipment specialist Fenwal Holdings in a deal sources valued at $1.1 billion.

Related news

SIXT

The car rental company has a long-term goal of achieving a return on equity before tax of 20 percent, finance director Julian zu Putlitz told the Boersen-Zeitung newspaper on Saturday.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at 0513 GMT.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

The company is to present record sales and profits for the first half of 2012, German tabloid paper Bild reported, citing no sources.

Related news

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)