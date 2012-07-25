German stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Germany’s largest drugmaker is in concrete talks to sell its blood glucose meters business, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing industry and financial sources.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars stuck to its forecast for roughly flat underlying profits this year, when it posted on Wednesday a decline in second-quarter results that exceeded already downbeat market expectations.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

Germany’s largest bank became the latest global investment bank to post weak second quarter pretax profit, as the flagging euro and lower trading activity hit earnings.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Everything Everywhere, a joint venture of Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, reported its core operating profit fell 1.3 percent in the second quarter.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.4 percent lower

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated unchanged

The healthcare group will take its time before deciding on whether to attempt a second bid for hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

RWE

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The German utility has postponed an investment decision to go forward with a 3 billion euro ($3.63 billion)offshore wind project to early next year, Handelsblatt reported. The company originally planned to get the project running in the second half of this year.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Supervisory board chairman Gerhard Cromme is considering not making a bid for re-election, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing supervisory board sources.

HHLA

Indicated 4.3 percent lower

The port logistics company cut its outlook for 2012 operating profit to 170-190 million euros from at least 200 million as a looming economic slowdown and new schedules of shipping companies weigh on container throughput.

KRONES

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The bottling machine maker kept its outlook for a substantial increase in 2012 earnings, saying gains in the second half of the year would offset a 7.5 percent decline in first-half pretax profit.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The aircraft engine maker lifted its forecast for 2012, benefiting from an increased stake in the V2500 engine programme for Airbus A320 jets and dollar exchange rates, as it reported slightly better than expected second-quarter results.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

The world’s No.2 maker of polysilicon, lowered its outlook blaming consolidation in the solar industry and a slowdown in demand in the semiconductor sector, two of the group’s main business areas.

QIAGEN

Indicated 4.3 percent higher

The genetic testing specialist said it was reviewing its debt structure and may take advantage of low interest rates as it increased its 2012 guidance after a strong first-half performance and said it would buy back shares worth up to $100 million.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

METRO - HSBC cuts it price target on the stock to 21 euros from 28 euros, with an “underweight” rating.

SAP - UBS raises its price target on the stock to 56 euros from 51 euros, with a “buy” rating.

CONTINENTAL AG - Societe Generale cuts its price target to 75 euros from 78 euros, with a “hold” rating.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July Ifo business climate due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 104.7, down from 105.3 in June. Current conditions seen at 113.0, down from 113.9 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

