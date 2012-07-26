German stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The world’s largest chemicals maker by sales stuck to its outlook of higher operating earnings this year, shored up by its oil and gas division, which would more than offset a decline at its core chemicals businesses.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Siemens posted a 23 percent drop in quarterly new orders, steeper than expected, as customers wary of Europe’s debt crisis increasingly refrained from making investments.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Q2 results due. The carmaker is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit edged up by almost 1 percent to 3.20 billion euros ($3.88 billion) thanks to its premium brand Audi. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Q2 results due after market close. The exchange operator is expected to report its second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 1.8 percent to 282 million euros. Poll:

MAN SE

Indicated 3.6 percent lower

The truck maker lowered its targeted profit margin this year as Europe’s deepening debt crisis and the slowing world economy erode demand for commercial vehicles.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

France Telecom is keen to get back on the acquisition trail in Europe but has ruled out a merger with German rival Deutsche Telekom , its chief executive said in an interview published in the Financial Times website on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The bank is having an unusually frank discussion with investors about critical strategy issues, an indication of the pressure on banks to regain favour with disgruntled shareholders.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

United Drug is to acquire global contract sales outsourcing company Pharmexx from Celesio.

GILDEMEISTER

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The cutting machine tools maker confirmed its 2012 outlook but warned of increasing uncertainty after its second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose about 20 percent, broadly in line with estimates.

PUMA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German sportswear maker said it would cut the number of products it offers and end expensive sponsorship deals as it struggles to offset a slump in its sales in Europe and catch up to rivals in the United States and China.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The rail infrastructure equipment provider reported second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 20.8 million euros, slightly lower than the 20.7 million euros average forecast in a Reuters poll.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

The ATM maker confirmed its 2012 outlook for operating profit coming to about 100 million euros, after an expected decline in results for the first nine months of the year.

AIXTRON

Indicated 4.9 percent lower

The German chip-equipment maker said on Thursday weak macro-economic circumstances may affect its target to realise an operating profit for this year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.03 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer sentiment unexpectedly rose heading into August as consumers became more willing to spend their cash, the GfK market research group said on Thursday.

Separately, June import prices -1.5 pct m/m, +1.3 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for -0.8 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)