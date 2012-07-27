German stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The world’s largest premium carmaker dropped its demands for compensation in the hundreds of millions of euros and is now willing to accept less than 100 million from PSA for exiting their hybrid components joint venture, German stock letter Platow Brief reported late on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

German markets regulator Bafin said it was too early to draw conclusions about a global interest rate rigging scandal, adding that a probe of Deutsche Bank was still ongoing.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A 5 billion euro ($6.2 billion) project to build a coal-fired plant in Chile could fall through following a negative decision by a court in Santiago de Chile, daily Financial Times Deutschland reported.

LINDE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The industrial gases producer posted a 6.2 percent rise in first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) - its operating profit - in line with consensus.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

Porsche indicated 0.3 percent higher

Q2 results of sportscar maker Porsche AG due at 0900 GMT.

Separately, Volkswagen rebuffed accusations about waging an unfair price war in Europe by demanding that Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne step down as chairman of European auto trade group ACEA.

Daily Handelsblatt reported that Volkswagen was suspecting inappropriate use of its intellectual property by Chinese joint venture partner FAW, citing an unnamed top executive.

BASF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany’s Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, has drilled a dry well in the North Sea off the coast of Norway, North Energy, a minority shareholder in the license said on Friday.

EADS

Indicated 2.8 percent higher in Frankfurt

European planemaker Airbus delayed the introduction of its newest passenger jet, the carbon-composite A350, as parent EADS unveiled better-than-expected second-quarter earnings lifted by resilient demand for its existing range of jetliners.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The hospitals operator cut its full-year earnings outlook, citing stalled restructuring measures at University Hospital Giessen and Marburg and higher wages.

ENBW

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Friday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASF - Barclays raises its price target on the stock to 68.19 euros from 64.31 euros, with an “equal weight” recommendation.

SIEMENS - Barclays cuts the stock to “equal weight” from “overweight”. Societe Generale cuts its price target to 84 euros from 88 euros, with a “buy” rating.

VOLKSWAGEN - Societe Generale raises its price target on the stock to 195 euros from 193 euros, with an “overweight” rating.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German preliminary July inflation data due. CPI seen +0.4 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y. HICP Seen +0.4 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger)