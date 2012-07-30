German stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Andreas Schaaf, managing director of BMW India, told the Economic Times that sales of premium and luxury cars in India will reach their slowest pace in a decade this year. Story: link.reuters.com/tut69s

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.5 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent higher

Markets regulator Bafin has extended its scrutiny of German banks by investigating more lenders following a global interest rate rigging scandal, sources have told Reuters. Eight German banks, which participate or have participated in setting a benchmark rate known as the Euribor, were ordered to submit details of how they calculate the interest rate.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Daimler Trucks North America expects strong growth, despite a weak economy, the unit’s chief told Boersen-Zeitung.

SIEMENS, THYSSENKRUPP

Siemens indicated 1.1 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.5 percent higher

The chairman of the two companies’ supervisory boards, Gerhard Cromme, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung: “As long as I am chairman of one or both companies, there will not be a merger of ThyssenKrupp and Siemens.”

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Chances for a return of the German tire maker in the blue chip index are good, the company’s chief executive told Wirtschafts Woche magazine.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The industrial engineering group reported second-quarter adjusted operating profit broadly in line with estimates and affirmed its 2012 outlook. However, it said the number of major orders it receives has declined noticeably.

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German supplier of professional kitchens expects to benefit from the weak euro, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

Qatar wants to buy up to 200 Leopard tanks from Germany, with a potential value of up to 2 billion euros, German magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing sources. The tanks are made by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) in collaboration with German industrial group Rheinmetall.

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The real estate company said it was reducing its debt by another 200 million euros by transferring seven caverns to the IVG Cavern Fund. It said it aims to cut its debt to banks, which is currently at 3.9 billion euros, by another 800-900 million euros in the next two years.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq +2.2 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Monday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - Nomura cuts its price target on the stock to 1.50 euros from 1.70 euros, with a “neutral” rating. UBS cuts its price target on the stock to 1.15 euros from 1.50 euros, with a “sell” rating.

HENKEL - Societe Generale cuts its recommendation on the stock to “hold” from “buy”.

INFINEON - Jefferies cuts its recommendation on the stock to “hold” from “buy” and lowers its price target to 5.77 euros from 8.55 euros.

LINDE - Barclays cuts its price target on the stock to 130.84 euros from 132.41 euros, with an “equal weight” rating.

SALZGITTER - Nomura cuts its price target on the stock to 36 euros from 48 euros, with a “buy” rating.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)