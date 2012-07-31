German stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Commerzbank said it expects an operating profit of around 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the first half, of which nearly 450 million euros will be for the second quarter, it said late on Monday. It also said it was selling Bank Forum to Ukraine’s Smart Group.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer raised its full-year earnings outlook as the euro’s weakness lifted the value of its overseas revenues.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The lender posted a sharp decline in quarterly earnings from its investment banking and asset management businesses, and its new chief executives warned that the euro zone debt crisis would continue to hurt client activity.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The company was bolstered by demand for cement in North American and Asia in the second quarter and was able to charge its customers higher prices, helping it beat estimates for quarterly earnings.

INFINEON

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The chipmaker struck a more cautious tone for its fourth quarter, citing global economic uncertainties.

METRO

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The retailer reported second-quarter profit ahead of expectations and said measures to cut costs and drive earnings were having a positive effect.

MAN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The truckmaker has ordered a broad-based hiring freeze at its truck and bus division to rein in costs as the commercial-vehicle maker’s second-quarter operating profit plunged by half amid slowing world economies.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Premium carmaking unit Audi publishes its second-quarter results and holds a press conference.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company expects its operating profit to rise further this year, its Chief Executive Markus Pinger told daily paper Handelsblatt in an interview.

HUGO BOSS

Down 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The fashion house said sales slowed in Asia in the second quarter of the year, although it maintained its outlook for the year as sales in Europe surged.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 4.5 percent lower

German carbon specialist SGL Group said it expects its full year 2012 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be flat due to weak demand for industrial carbon fibers.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The B2B marketing specialist said it now expects a slight organic decrease in 2012 sales due to a more gloomy outlook for the economies of Europe and North America but said acquisitions would help it more than offset the decline.

Porsche SE

Indicated unchanged

H1 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 -0.05 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales unexpectedly dipped in June on a monthly basis, dropping for a third month by 0.1 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, denting hopes that private consumption will be the economy’s saving grace this year.

German July jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted unemployment figure seen up 10,000, jobless rate seen at 6.8 pct, unchanged from last month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)