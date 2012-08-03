German stocks - Factors to watch on August 3

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

A strong performance in life insurance and asset management helped the German insurer beat analysts’ forecasts in the second quarter as it confirmed its 2012 operating target.

SIEMENS

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The engineering conglomerate said it started a repurchase of its own stock of up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be carried out by Dec. 30, as authorised by its annual shareholder meeting on Jan. 25.

In addition, the group would cancel about 33 million treasury shares.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The business software maker agreed to pay rival Oracle Corp $306 million in damages over copyright infringement allegations against a SAP unit, avoiding a new trial.

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German government will consider a request for funding from Eurocopter for its new civilian helicopter, economy minister Philipp Roesler said at the group’s factory in Donauwoerth on Thursday, according to media reports.

Eurocopter’s German arm needs 1 billion euros to develop the helicopter, one-third of which should come from the government and the Bavarian state.

STADA

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals is looking for acquisitions in Europe, including a possible takeover of Germany’s Stada, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sun Pharmaceuticals said it was not in talks with Stada.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Q2 results. The German automotive supplier is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit rose 14.4 percent to 38.1 million euros, the average of eight estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

SINGULUS

Indicated 5.1 percent lower

The maker of CD and DVD replication systems said it was becoming more and more difficult to reach full-year targets after it reported order delays in the second quarter.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit Services PMI for July due 0753 GMT. Seen at 49.7, unchanged from the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)