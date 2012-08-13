German stocks - Factors to watch on August 13

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany’s biggest power company said net profit more than tripled in the first half of 2012, benefiting from a gas price settlement with Russia’s Gazprom as well as the absence of charges related to Germany’s nuclear exit.

Related news

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

Allianz indicated 0.5 percent lower

Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German companies are interested in buying and expanding the network of grid operator TenneT in Germany, Handelsblatt reported.

Related news

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German auto parts and tyre maker expects third-quarter sales to be “slightly” lower than in the second quarter because of the summer holidays and described new order levels as “pleasant,” Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday, citing the company’s finance chief.

Related news

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The pay-TV broadcaster will report second-quarter operating profit of more than 20 million euros, Spiegel reported, without citing sources. A Reuters poll shows analysts on average expect profit of around 10 million euros.

Related news

HUGO BOSS

No indication

The German fashion house has escaped the European debt crisis broadly unscathed and plans to open more stores, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing the company’s chief executive.

Related news

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany’s largest provider of commercial real estate plans to sell a business and hotel complex at Frankfurt airport through a fund, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing IVG’s finance chief.

Related news

METRO

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German retailer could face further disputes with the founder of its Media-Saturn consumer electronics chain, Erich Kellerhals, as the latter told Der Spiegel he may challenge decision-making at a board affiliated with Media-Saturn, the German magazine reported on Sunday, citing an interview with Kellerhals.

Related news

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany’s struggling DIY chain may face renewed opposition to a proposed financing plan as a major investor pushes for another meeting of shareholders to reconsider the deal.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German phone company “hopes” to erase the lead of Vodafone in Germany’s mobile-phone market until the end of next year and possibly even overtake its U.K. rival by then, Focus reported on Sunday, citing an interview with the head of the company’s German operations.

Related news

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company raised its outlook for 2012 recurring FFO, excluding disposals to between 60-65 million euros.

Related news

SINGULUS

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The company said it is now expecting positive earnings for its semiconductor segment in 2012 after receiving more orders for machines than expected.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at the close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent month-on-month and by 2.0 percent year-on-year. Wholesale prices were expected to drop 0.2 percent month-on-month and to rise 1.3 pct year-on-year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Harro ten Wolde)