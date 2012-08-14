German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

K+S

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The world’s fourth-largest potash supplier predicted a gain in this year’s net income from the sale of its K+S Nitrogen unit could lead to a dividend of more than 1.30 euros per share for 2012.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The drugmaker said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year of 2.85-2.95 billion euros.

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany’s No.2 utility said core earnings rose 9 percent in the first half of 2012, as year-earlier charges related to Germany’s decision to exit nuclear power for good were not repeated.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The lender affirmed its outlook after its first-half operating profit declined by 3 percent to 88 million euros.

AURUBIS

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Europe’s largest copper producer raised its full-year profit outlook slightly while reporting better-than-expected nine-month operating profit on Tuesday thanks to robust global demand.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Europe’s largest drugs distributor posted a worse-than-expected net loss of 184 million euros in the first half due to writedowns on businesses it is divesting as part of a strategy shift.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 4.0 percent higher

Private equity firm Advent is working on a deal to buy the stake and options of Douglas shareholder Erwin Mueller, FAZ reported, citing financial market sources.

EADS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher in Frankfurt

Senior EADS executives were alerted five years ago about questionable payments made to Cayman Island bank accounts and lavish gifts given to the Saudi Arabian royal family, the Financial Times reported.

HHLA

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The port logistics company said it expects 2012 container throughput to remain flat from last year as the economic situation further deteriorates. Thoughput growth in Hamburg and Odessa slowed in the first half of the year, it said.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated unchanged

The building and industrial service provider controlled by Spain’s ACS, unexpectedly posted a net loss for the second quarter due to provisions for the Elbphilharmonie project in Hamburg.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany’s biggest cable company reported a first-quarter core profit at the low end of expectations and confirmed its outlook for the full year.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The pay TV firm’s second-quarter operating profit beat market expectations on Tuesday as the company rides the wave of one of the busiest sports summers in recent years.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Germany’s second biggest steelmaker saw pricing pressure at its steel division wipe out most of its quarterly pretax profit, as expected.

TUI AG

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The travel and tourism group said it was confident for its full year performance after posting better than expected third-quarter results on Tuesday thanks to strong summer trading.

Separately, a person close to TUI said on Monday the company was considering buying TUI Travel’s Central European business as a first step toward a full takeover of the London-listed company.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The medical technology provider stuck with its 2012 outlook after its nine-month operating profit rose to 88.6 million euros from 75.7 million.

NORDEX

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The wind turbine maker said it will only reach the upper end of its sales target for 2012 of 1.0-1.1 billion euros if it manages to accelerate the pace at which projects are executed.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The internet service provider affirmed its outlook after first-half EBITDA jumped 22 percent to 221.3 million euros.

WIRECARD

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

The company published full quarterly results, having already said on July 30 that its quarterly EBITDA jumped 42 percent to 26.2 million euros and affirmed its outlook.

GFK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The market researcher posted a 13 percent decline in second-quarter net profit to 26.8 million euros but still affirmed its outlook.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The DIY chain operator’s supervisory board has extended Chief Executive Kay Hafner’s contract by another three months.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Tuesday, slightly beating expectations on the back of solid exports and consumption.

ZEW monthly poll of economic sentiment, due 0900 GMT. Seen at -19.6 for August compared with -19.6 in July.

