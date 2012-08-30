German stocks - Factors to watch on August 30

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0636 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Germany’s biggest airline will become the target of strikes on Friday, air cabin crew union Ufo said on Thursday, potentially disrupting hundreds of flights.
The German media company has received expressions of interest in its northern European business, a spokesman said on Wednesday, adding it has not started a sales procedure for the division.
Shareholders of U.S. company Ariba approved the acquisition by Germany’s SAP, the world’s biggest maker of business software, the companies said on Wednesday.
Air Berlin is set to intensify its search for a successor to CEO Hartmut Mehdorn. A new CEO could be named within the next six months, daily Financial Times Deutschland said, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Dow Jones up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.13 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei down 1.07 pct at 5.12 GMT.
German August jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted unemployment figure seen rising 8,000, jobless rate seen at 6.8 pct, unchanged from last month.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor)