German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.3 percent on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated up 1.1 pct, Rhoen down 16.4 percent

Healthcare conglomerate Fresenius has dropped plans to renew its 3.1 billion euro offer for hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum , Rhoen said on Monday.

BAYER

Indicated down 0.3 pct

Leaving the euro zone could help Greece to recover economically and prevent the region’s debt crisis from spreading, the head of the German drugmaker was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview on Saturday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated down 0.1 percent

Cabin crews of the German airline will strike again on Tuesday and extend work stoppages, after a labour action on Friday over pay and cost-cutting measures brought Frankfurt airport, Germany’s busiest, to a standstill.

The airline said on Saturday the strike had cost the company millions.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated down 0.6 percent

Deutsche Bank’s BHF unit has generated a pretax profit of 31.2 million euros in the first half boosted by the sale of the BHF building in Frankfurt, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated down 0.6 percent

Europe’s largest car maker denied a German magazine report it was bracing for a slump in the economy and had told suppliers it was considering cutting production by 10 percent in the European autumn.

EADS

Indicated down 1.1 percent

The group’s Airbus unit said on Friday that it was delaying by at least three months the first delivery of Europe’s flagship military transporter plane next year, blaming engine problems.

SIEMENS

Indicated down 0.5 percent

Union IG Metall has accused management of hindering the USW union in the U.S. and offered its support to the union there, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday.

RATIONAL

Indicated unchanged

Rational plans to build a factory in the Americas or in Asia as part of its strategy to expand without takeovers, Chief Executive Guenter Blaschke said, according to German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

BERTELSMANN

The Mohn family which controls Bertelsmann, Europe’s largest media group, has decided against taking the company public, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the family’s thinking. A spokesman for Bertelsmann declined to comment.

SCHLECKER

Creditors of German drugstore chain Schlecker, which filed for insolvency in January, will have to write off most of their claims against the company, its insolvency administrators said, according to German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei closed down 0.6 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit/BME manufacturing PMI for August due at 0753 GMT. Seen unchanged at 45.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Victoria Bryan)