German stocks - Factors to watch on September 6

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
VW’s premium automaker Audi plans to invest around $1.3 billion in the first stage of its new plant in Mexico, Puebla state Governor Rafael Moreno Valle said on Wednesday.
MAN indicated 0.4 pct lower
Metro indicated 0.4 pct lower
Continental indicated 0.8 pct higher
Lanxess indicated 0.1 pct lower
MAN AG and Metro are losing their places in the German blue-chip DAX index, to be replaced by Continental and Lanxess.
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would be open to mediation but held out little hope of success as a Friday strike threat loomed in an escalating fight with cabin crew over pay and conditions.
The company said it cancelled 46 flights on Thursday, most of which long-haul flights.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad said passenger numbers fell 5 percent in August, with demand falling faster than it could cut capacity.
The European Commission said it will investigate suspected dumping of solar panels by Chinese producers, drawing a warning from China that restrictions on its solar exports would hurt the global clean energy sector.
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei unchanged at Thursday’s close.
German July industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct vs -1.7 pct in prior period.
